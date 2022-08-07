Prescription prenatal opioid use drawing increased concern
A new study by the University of Missouri shows that prenatal opioid use can have serious effects on children later in life.

One of the issues when it comes to opioid use, or other substances, during pregnancy is that women might not immediately realize they are pregnant. The speed at which a baby grows during pregnancy only increases the importance of stopping substance use in those situations, said Dr. Robert Corder with The Center, A Samaritan Center.

