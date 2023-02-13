Postpartum psychosis is far less common than postpartum depression that many new mothers are briefed on.
The case of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother who is believed to have had a psychotic break leading to the death of her three young children, has sparked conversation around postpartum psychosis. She experienced postpartum depression with her first two children and was reportedly overmedicated.
Embark Counseling Services has resources to make sure all new parents feel supported as they are working to support the new life in their family. Sydney Huestis, a clinician with Embark specializing in postpartum, said there are important distinctions between baby blues, postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis.
"There's a postpartum or perinatal specifiers for it's like major depressive disorder and so then you meet all the criteria for that," Huestis said. "In the postpartum period, anything from like just feeling really sad, low energy, suicidal ideation and low self-esteem, just the traditional depression symptoms. And then when you're looking at postpartum psychosis, you really start seeing a lot of like psychotic symptoms."
Those intrusive thoughts are included but not limited to harming oneself or the baby. These thoughts are most frequently happening within the first year of a baby's life. Hallucinations are also a possibility for those who begin to get psychosis symptoms.
"You'll hear a lot of moms say, like things like my baby doesn't like me, but in like a very traumatic way, like as in something's out to get them," Huestis said. "It almost kind of mirrors schizophrenia sometimes with like the intrusive thoughts and internal thoughts. And then eventually, if the woman just has a psychotic break, like Lindsay Clancy did, if they're not supportive or not helped. And so then it becomes a very dangerous situation where either the mom calms herself or some or her babies or someone else."
Huestis said psychotic symptoms become less common the older children get but need to be addressed as soon as they are recognized. If not treated and more children are had, those symptoms can compound and create larger issues down the road. With each person dealing with stress differently, the journey with postpartum depression or psychosis is individual.
A mother is evaluated early in their parenting journey with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale to effectively screen her for symptoms soon after birth, and then at the six-week checkup.
"If you start having intrusive thoughts about harming yourself or your baby, that's those are huge ones so as soon as you start experiencing those, that's kind of like the ultimate ribbon flag that you need to get support," Huestis said. "Then psychosis, it's again, those intrusive thoughts. If you start feeling that paranoia like that looking over your shoulder like, 'Oh, someone's watching me' or 'Someone's out to get me' or 'My baby is out to get me,' it can feel very, very scary. And so when you start experiencing those, those are like telltale signs that it's definitely a professional help and it's not just baby blues anymore."
Huestis, who works with clients regularly who are afflicted by postpartum issues, recommends reaching out to medical providers like an OB-GYN or family practitioner or to a mental health professional to get evaluated if symptoms or issues begin to arise.
"First of all, validation is a huge piece of that, a lot of moms will have a lot of shame around this experience, especially because ... they're caring for their babies and they feel like they're not caring for them when they're when they're in these places," Huestis said. "So really validating them that, you know, even though this isn't OK ... It's very common, not normal. It's very common to experience this so you're not alone."
Those who need immediate assistance can contact the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS) and the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Hotline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.