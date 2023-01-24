Pharmacist filling prescription (copy)

Kayla McLinn, a registered pharmacist at Stevenson Family Pharmacy, fills a prescription in November at the pharmacy. Demand for the diabetes drug Ozempic has increased over the past year because of its use as a weight loss drug. That's making it more difficult to get for people who need it, McLinn said.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Pharmacies are experiencing a high demand for some diabetes medications due to their increasing popularity as weight-loss drugs.

The demand for medications like Ozempic has made maintaining a supply a weekly concern.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

