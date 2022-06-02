Mosaic Life Care's interim CEO will be sticking around in St. Joseph after all.
Mike Poore, who has served in the interim role since March, was announced as the health system's permanent leader Thursday morning. The announcement came close to four months after former CEO Mark Laney left the position abruptly.
“Mike was our unanimous choice for this position,” said Serena Naylor, Mosaic board chair. “As interim, he quickly became an exceptional leader for our system. Mike has proven results from his decades of CEO hospital experience with his servant-leadership style. We look forward to Mike taking Mosaic to the next level in health care.”
Officials had said Poore was not a candidate for the permanent role when he was announced as Mosaic's interim leader. He recently served as interim CEO for Fauquier Health in Virginia and also was the interim CEO for numerous hospitals through LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network.
Poore has more than 20 years of experience as a CEO and more than 30 years of experience in health care.
"As interim CEO, I quickly fell in love with Mosaic and the communities we serve. This is a strong system with some of the best physicians, nurses and caregivers I’ve ever witnessed offering amazing care to patients,” Poore said. “Mosaic’s financial stability and the partnerships between communities is unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’ve worked across the country, and this is where I want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.