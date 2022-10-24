Holly Loucks preps a vaccine Monday

Andrew County Health Department Nurse Hillary Loucks demonstrates how to prepare a vaccine of the polio virus Monday at the health department. 

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Polio has once again become a concern in the U.S. over the past couple of months after a resurgence of polio cases in the northeastern U.S.

New York has been in a state of emergency since September. The situation started with someone who contracted the virus overseas.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

