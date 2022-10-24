Polio has once again become a concern in the U.S. over the past couple of months after a resurgence of polio cases in the northeastern U.S.
New York has been in a state of emergency since September. The situation started with someone who contracted the virus overseas.
It shows the need to take precautions before visiting an area where polio is prevalent, Andrew County Health Department Nurse Hillary Loucks said.
"If you were going to travel to one of those countries, I would for sure make sure that you're vaccinated beforehand. Most people have been vaccinated as a child, and we can look up your records to make sure that that is the case."
The countries where polio remains most common are Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Having cases reach the U.S. demonstrates how quickly it can become a concern, said Erik McGuire, a Rotary Club member who is helping coordinate World Polio Day events in St. Joseph and northern Missouri.
"Polio is just a plane ride away," he said. "That case in New York that was developed by the individual there didn't originate in the United States. And so, it reminds us that polio is still something that could affect everybody, even though most people, you know, my age and younger have not had any reason to really be afraid of polio."
Several area Rotary Clubs are participating in fundraising efforts to raise money for vaccines and infrastructure in areas where polio is still a major issue, McGuire said. Clubs also are partnering with health departments to spread awareness on a local scale, he said.
Parents usually are willing to have their children receive the polio vaccine because of the risks if they get the virus, though Northwest Missouri is an area where people sometimes forgo the vaccine for personal reasons, Loucks said.
"I think some of that has to do with personal preference or religion," she said. "Sometimes it is medically indicated, but we always encourage people to get vaccinated and talk to their primary care doctors about that."
Extreme cases of polio can lead to paralysis or death, but milder symptoms include flu-like symptoms, like fever, vomiting and headaches, according to the Mayo Clinic.
While not curable, polio is preventable with the vaccine, which children typically receive at two months old, four months, six months and around the start of kindergarten, Loucks said.
