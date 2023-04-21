Stevenson pharmacy employees working (copy)

Pharmacy employees fill prescriptions and answer phone calls during March at Stevenson Family Pharmacy. Legislation currently under discussion at the state and national levels would increase the amount of oversight for pharmacy benefit managers, who often have a hand in which prescriptions are available to patients.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The pharmaceutical industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, but now multiple proposed bills at the state and national levels are taking aim at the amount of oversight for pharmacy benefit managers, key players behind the scenes.

PBMs work as middle men between many of those involved in the prescription process, whether that's an insurance company to a manufacturer or a doctor to a pharmacy, and often have a hand in which prescriptions are available to patients.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.