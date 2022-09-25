Clay Berry working at desk

Clay Berry, Easterseals Midwest community living director, works at his desk Wednesday. It's increasingly common for people with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities to outlive parents, according to a recent study. That forces the need to have a plan in place for the future, Berry said.

With more people with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities outliving their parents, research indicates not enough families are developing plans for the future.

The amount of thought put into such planning varies, and many parents often do not start the process soon enough, according to the study, which was published in the November edition of the medical journal Research in Developmental Disabilities.

