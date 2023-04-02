Susan Zion doing PT exercises

St. Joseph resident Susan Zion works through an exercise Tuesday at Spine and Sport Physical Therapy. Two similar bills are being discussed at the state level that would allow patients to seek physical therapy help before being referred by a physician.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Direct access for physical therapy patients has been debated for decades, but now legislation allowing it in Missouri might be closer than ever to passing.

House Bill 115, sponsored by state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, would allow patients to seek the care of qualifying physical therapists without a referral from an "approved health care provider."

