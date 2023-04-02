St. Joseph resident Susan Zion works through an exercise Tuesday at Spine and Sport Physical Therapy. Two similar bills are being discussed at the state level that would allow patients to seek physical therapy help before being referred by a physician.
Direct access for physical therapy patients has been debated for decades, but now legislation allowing it in Missouri might be closer than ever to passing.
House Bill 115, sponsored by state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, would allow patients to seek the care of qualifying physical therapists without a referral from an "approved health care provider."
The bill will be a major benefit to patients if it passes, said Fred Shonkwiler, a physical therapist and the owner of Spine and Sport Physical Therapy.
"I can't tell you how many times people walk in my door having back pain wanting a physical therapy appointment," he said. "But because of state law, we have to wait for the physician's order. So now it's something to where you can walk in and not have a referral and be in pain and we can start treatment immediately."
Under the bill, physical therapists with five years of experience or a PT doctorate would be able to start the care process, including screenings and evaluations, for 10 visits or 30 days before physician involvement is required.
The legislation is similar to Senate Bill 51, sponsored by state Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola. That legislation passed Missouri's Senate on March 23 and is under discussion at the house level, while the House bill is now being discussed in the Senate.
Passing the bill has personal significance for Shields because she needed the help of a physical therapist several years ago.
"I had a brain-bleed stroke about seven years ago, and if it wasn't for the therapist, I wouldn't be here today doing the work that I'm doing," she said. "The doctors saved my life, but my therapists gave me my life back."
There also are key financial implications for patients, Shonkwiler said. More visits mean more bills to pay, so the potential to reduce that is a big deal.
"It saves the consumer money, in the regards that you don't have a co-pay at the doctor and then a co-pay at the physical therapist," he said. "It means a lot from a standpoint of quality of care, access to care, financial savings. So it's been something we've been trying to advocate for, for a long time."
The main risk that could prevent either bill from passing is if extra legislation is added that draws disagreement from state legislators, Shields said.
"I don't think, right now, there will be any issue with the bill," she said. "But when we get this late in session, the other people that have had difficulty passing something in the area of professional registration might try to tack that on."
