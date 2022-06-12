Physical therapy assistant Andrea Allen of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, front, works through a series of stretches while talking with owner and physical therapist Fred Shonkwiler on Thursday at the business. Missouri recently passed a bill to improve the process for graduates entering the workforce.
Missouri legislators passed a new bill that will shorten the time physical therapy graduates have to wait before starting work, and it's expected to have a significant local impact.
The bill shortens the waiting period for physical therapy students to take their exams in the final step before becoming professionals, said Maureen Holtz, physical therapy program director at Missouri Western State University.
"This is hugely beneficial for students," she said. "Right now, they're having to wait up to two months to get licenses transferred where they need to be, take their board exam. This legislation allows them to test closer to their actual graduation date, allows them to get their license in a much shorter period of time and get right into the workforce."
The National Physical Therapy Exam, commonly referred to as "the boards," is only offered four times a year, including in July and October.
Up until this point, Missouri has required graduates to wait before taking the exam, so when Missouri Western students finish their program in July, they can't take the test until October. Many choose to take the exam in Kansas and transfer back to Missouri since it's quicker, but that still takes two months, Holtz said.
Businesses should benefit from the change, as well. Making the experience more efficient means employers get a faster start on training, said physical therapist Fred Shonkwiler, owner of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy.
"As a local employer, I have five Missouri Western PTAs that work for me, dating back to (the) 2013 graduating class," he said. "As we keep hiring those physical therapy assistants, the fact that they can start the registration and taking their boards prior to their graduation, that's just going to speed up the process."
The new process also will mean less hassle for students. Taking the test in a neighboring state may have been faster in the past, but it came with extra headaches, Holtz said.
"It's a four-hour test that they have to take and pass in order to practice to make all of this worthwhile," she said. "The extra steps and the stress of, 'OK, did I meet the state's requirements or am I timing this correctly so that I can start working in Missouri at the appropriate time?' This simplifies that process so much."
The legislation will take effect in August and will benefit all PT students, whether they're pursuing a doctorate or becoming a physical therapy assistant.
