YMCA group exercise instructor Susan Hurst, far left, leads a class of mainly seniors through exercises Wednesday at the YMCA. Setting a workout routine is important because it might be impossible if people try to start once their bodies are breaking down, Hurst said.
YMCA group exercise instructor Susan Hurst, far left, leads a class of mainly seniors through exercises Wednesday at the YMCA. Setting a workout routine is important because it might be impossible if people try to start once their bodies are breaking down, Hurst said.
Physical and social well-being can be difficult to maintain, particularly as adults become seniors, which is part of why it's a highlighted aspect of this week's United Way Campaign.
It's important to establish positive habits because it's difficult for people to start once their bodies are breaking down, YMCA group exercise instructor Susan Hurst said.
"Once someone becomes sedentary, it becomes impossible for them to get back in the stream of things," she said. "And I've watched it happen to too many relatives, that I exercise every day of the week."
As a senior, Hurst said her perspective on health changed.
Having a rapport with trainers or others in the class makes maintaining a routine easier because there's a trust factor, YMCA Wellness Coordinator Christy Mayfield said.
"It's just a really great support system for them to have in place," she said. "They make friends. They are consistent when they have that social support in place and then they feel better after their workout because they've done some exercise."
Just as important as being physically active is staying socially active and capitalizing on opportunities to interact with others.
InterServ's Retired Services Volunteer Program often is an outlet for seniors to access that connection.
That can range from the organization's meal program to its tax and Medicare assistance for seniors, InterServ Volunteer Services Director Laraine Jones said.
"We try to find people who have some time on their hands and want to feel purposeful, and have a need to give back to the community," she said. "We will help find their niche in what it is that they do best, what they want to do."
The agency's tax counseling, in particular, is a resource that provides notable value on an annual basis. Every year during tax season, volunteers are trained to do simple tax returns, and are available to residents over 60 from February to April, Jones said.
"What we do is so important. We've been doing this for well over 30 years," she said. "The thing is, is we do it for free."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.