Despite months of scrambling amid a national Adderall shortage, many who need the medication are still finding it hard to come by.
The Food and Drug Administration officially declared the shortage in October 2022. Many consumers are wondering when this shortage will end, but unfortunately, health experts say there’s no easy answer.
The shortage began with delays in manufacturing at the drug manufacturing company Teva that led to less amphetamine production, which is the active ingredient in many stimulants used to treat ADHD. The most common of these stimulants is Adderall.
After the manufacturing delays, the demand for these medications rose drastically above the supply. The industry has been struggling to keep up ever since.
JulieMarie Nickelson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, shared her advice for patients struggling to obtain Adderall.
“A lot of it is just having that really open communication with your provider as potentially you switch medications or even just try and figure out another potential route for the time being,” she said.
The demand for Adderall and other medications is also growing as more and more people are being diagnosed with ADHD.
The percentage of ADHD diagnoses has nearly doubled since 2000, making up almost 10% of the population. This is especially true among adults and teenage girls.
Although the demand is growing, the Drug Enforcement Administration has not adjusted its production limitations.
Adderall is a controlled substance, which means the DEA limits how much drug companies can produce.
These limitations prevent the abuse of these medications, but they can also prevent drug manufacturing companies from producing enough to meet the demand.
“I know some companies have been trying to increase production, but of course, they’re very limited by the DEA since these are controlled substances with the potential for abuse,” Nickelson said. “It’s very unfortunate because a lot of patients truly need these medications.”
