Rogers Pharmacy in St. Joseph administers the flu vaccine, but it currently is unable to provide COVID-19 tests even though the United States Department of Health and Human Services opened up testing to pharmacies in April.
The pharmacy has moved into its new location off the North Belt Highway and as of now staff there are not able to administer COVID-19 tests and aren’t sure if they will be involved in giving vaccines for the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, we actually are not able to get involved in it. You either have to be part of a chain that is contracted with the HHS or an independent organization, and unfortunately we’re not able to jump on that train,” Rogers Pharmacy Pharmacist Julie Marie Nickelson said.
The Missouri Board of Pharmacy said that there is not a certification that is necessary for being able to test for COVID-19. However, federal law requires that the pharmacy have a clinical laboratory improvement amendment waiver or certificate. These are issued by the state Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and Rogers Pharmacy was either unable to receive this certificate or elected not to apply.
According to a release from the Missouri Board of Pharmacy and Missouri DHSS in late May, pharmacies planning to perform any COVID-19 testing must apply for a CLIA certificate from DHSS or apply for a waived considerations for testing, which is something Nickelson said they were denied from.
The CLIA was established in 1988 to ensure accuracy, reliability and timeliness of test results.
Those that are unable to be certified from the CLIA could be able to give waived testing. In a 53-page document, the CDC lists guidelines for how locations can get certified to give the waived testing in a safe and accurate manner.
“As much as we would wish to be a part of it, it gets a whole bunch of who has contracts with who, And a lot of times when certain groups have a contract, they kind of stipulate that, ‘Oh, you can’t necessarily expand this,’” Nickelson said. “We’re not able to offer that free testing and the whole billing cycle and everything, and getting the product is very difficult for anyone who’s not able to get one of those contracts.”
Nickelson said the pharmacy has had some contact with the St. Joseph Health Department, but that is as far as it has gone.
“We would have the resources available if it was an option for us, we’d be able to get the protective equipment,” Nickelson said.
Nickelson said while staff would be able to do testing, it probably would require some training, where nurses already have the knowledge and training on how to perform the test.
Rogers Pharmacy currently gives flu shots, and Nickelson said they are hoping to provide the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.