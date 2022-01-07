Dry January, a movement that encourages people to take a month’s break from using alcohol, has gained significant traction this year, and the Family Guidance Center in St. Joseph supports the effort.
Beth Crumpler, coordinator for integrated behavioral health at Family Guidance, said any opportunity for someone to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol is a good thing.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Crumpler said. “Especially with just getting through the holidays and everything that goes into being around much more people socializing, which usually involves alcohol use.”
Alcohol is culturally accepted, so abuse sometimes can be hard to see. Martha Green, substance use disorder division coordinator with Family Guidance, said red flags to look for include dependency issues, craving a drink, family relationships being impacted and overall health being suffering.
“Any time alcohol impacts anything it is a red flag ... relationships, employment, your activities, let’s say, you only start doing activities where you’re going for a drink, that’s the issue,” Green said.
The Family Guidance Center provides counseling and treatment for people who battle substance abuse, which includes alcohol. Crumpler and Green stressed the importance of being able to accomplish each day of battling substance abuse and having someone to talk to.
“You have to admit to yourself that there’s a problem and it’s hard to do,” Crumpler said. “One of the biggest steps to getting your life back on track is asking for help, and a lot of people who may qualify for help or need help based on criteria don’t typically ask for help.”
Crumpler and Green said January is a good month to reflect because of the stressful nature the holidays bring and the tendency some people have to drink heavily in cold weather months.
