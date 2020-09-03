Mosaic Life Care has 200 iPads with a program included to allow those with chronic illnesses to track their data and vitals.
Currently 10 to 15 iPads have been passed out to people who have got recommended by their primary care doctor.
St. Joseph Councilman Gary Roach has been using his iPad every day for the last four weeks since he was in the hospital. He uses it to track his glucose, blood pressure, weight and other numbers that are essential to taking care of his diabetes.
"The thing I love (is) that this goes directly to the to the doctor's office, probably saves me some trip to the doctor's office. And the best thing at all, this was no charge to Gary," Roach said.
The caregivers from Mosaic are looking for any discrepancies in the numbers that might indicate that the patient needs to be taken to the hospital.
Sarah Pierce, director of outpatient care at Mosaic Life Care, said this ensures more reliability for those who take advantage of it. She said patients will have up-to-date information and be better at tracking progress.
"If somebody is monitoring this every day, we can catch it a lot sooner and nip it in the bud and make some medication adjustments to keep them healthy and at home and enjoying life," Pierce said.
In terms of an emergency, caregivers are notified through a text and email alert if one of their patients using the program records number that would be abnormal.
As far as a learning curve, Pierce and Roach said the program is easy to use. It takes readings from the equipment given to the patients. This equipment checks blood pressure, glucose level, weight and various other vitals.
"This doesn't replace a doctor's visit, and we have so many things in place now where we can do virtual visits, and of course we have so many things in place now where we can do virtual visits and that sort of thing," Pierce said
Pierce said one of the struggles regarding the program is convincing patients to buy in and use it. She said the system does not work if data is not recorded.
Roach said that he believes this could save a life and he would suggest anyone with hesitance to give it an opportunity.
Mosaic is offering this system to patients with a chronic disease who are recommended by their primary care doctor.