Social media apps (copy)

Social media has become a highly integrated part of daily life, particularly among children, which only increases the need for parents to maintain awareness of how online interactions can affect their children, said Sally Frede, a licensed social worker with Embark Counseling Services.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Social media's impact on mental health has been a hot topic, with a Seattle school district even suing multiple companies in that industry.

A local expert says parents should be attentive to make sure children's online interactions don't lead to a long-term negative impact.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.