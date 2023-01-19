Social media has become a highly integrated part of daily life, particularly among children, which only increases the need for parents to maintain awareness of how online interactions can affect their children, said Sally Frede, a licensed social worker with Embark Counseling Services.
Social media's impact on mental health has been a hot topic, with a Seattle school district even suing multiple companies in that industry.
A local expert says parents should be attentive to make sure children's online interactions don't lead to a long-term negative impact.
"Social media is (so) embedded in our daily life anymore that it's hard to ignore, so trying to keep children completely away from it is this seemingly impossible task," said Sally Frede, a licensed social worker with Embark Counseling Services in St. Joseph. "I always encourage parents to be aware of what social media their children are using and how they're using it and who they're talking with."
Walking the line between parents expressing concern and taking an interest in their kids' social media involvement is an important balancing act. If parents seem too alarmed at a child's online activity then it might be shrugged off. But parents also don't want to appear uninterested, local therapist Ellen Beier said.
"If you're just anxiously trying to shut something down, kids will find a way around that," she said. "And they will almost be drawn to finding a way around that, so (a) key to seeing the social media is used in a healthy way is probably just tending the overall relationship."
Along with being aware of what kids are consuming online, parents have to understand the significance of those interactions. While not in person, online activity still can have a serious positive or negative mental impact, especially since many people behave differently while behind a computer screen, Frede said.
"When children and teenagers are online and they have a post and they are so focused on getting the likes, and the thumbs up, and the comments and things like that, you know, that goes into the reward center of the brain," she said. "And they are using that to replace a human social interaction."
