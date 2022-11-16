Serc physical therapist Kevin Luke demonstrates how to check for an ACL tear with physical therapy tech Abbie Jackson on Wednesday at Serc of St. Joseph. ACL tears and other injuries from overuse are a growing concern among children who play one sport year-round.
Overuse injuries are a growing issue for children as year-round training for sports becomes more common.
These types of injuries can happen regardless of age, but the level of worry is heightened for young athletes.
The chances of staying healthy are improved through proper recovery, Spine and Sport Physical Therapy owner Fred Shonkwiler said.
"You need to warm up before the sport, but recovery is just as important, and recovery in the sense that you have to restore your pattern," he said. "If you're a baseball pitcher and you throw a hundred pitches counterclockwise, what are you going to do for your body to go clockwise? How do you recover the pattern?"
Even just a couple weeks of recovery time make a major difference, but it's important that athletes make it a part of their consistent routines, Serc physical therapist Kevin Luke said.
Athletes are still maturing physically when they're young, so playing one sport year-round doesn't let them develop properly, said Dr. Brett Miller of the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.
"We want kids to be active, but we want them to play sports," he said. "We want to have seasons. We want them to change muscle groups that they use. If you're playing baseball, softball or soccer year-round, you're part of the problem. You need to take a break; you need to have an off-season."
It's something Miller has firsthand experience with.
Rather than asking how to heal an injury, the question from athletes or parents often becomes how long to return to the field. That teaches players the wrong mentality, Luke said.
"I just try to temper, you know, those expectations early on ... this is how much time it'll take," he said. "A lot of the people at the orthopedic office have those surgical protocols that we follow anyway, so just kind of walking them through those."
Returning to action too soon could re-aggravate the same injury or cause a new one if athletes are over-compensating in other areas, Luke said.
Another growing part of the issue is having more and more people go to the ER for sports injuries or similar type, Miller said. To combat those concerns, the orthopedic office developed a free mobile application called the Hurt App, where people can go online to seek expert advice and determine the best steps if they have a break, sprain or other injury.
"What are they going to do when they sprain their ankle in the absence of an athletic trainer or if they hurt their knee, or they hurt their shoulder?" he said. "They're going to run to the ER, where there's lots of sick people ... The ERs are jammed up, the ERs are expensive. Most of them don't need to be there, so we give them an option."
