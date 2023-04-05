On top of concerns about rising drug overdose deaths in teens, local officials are expressing worries about vapes laced with dangerous drugs eventually making their way to the area.
One of the first recorded cases of fentanyl found and used in vapes was in September 2019 in San Diego by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Other similar incidents have been reported in New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said fentanyl-laced vapes have not yet made it to the area, but when trends begin in states near the coast, they find their way to the Buchanan County area.
"It is usually relatively quick, whether it's weeks or months within a year, we usually start seeing those issues here," Collie said. "It may not be on the same level as the East Coast or West Coast, but we have people who may travel out there or pick up that trend ... people that move here from the coast, so it's usually relatively quick."
A study from the Food and Drug Administration found that 2.5 million middle and high school students used electronic cigarettes in 2022.
Collie said even though there haven't been recorded cases of fentanyl in vapes in Buchanan County, there are cases of kids having reactions to vapes.
"We've seen a couple of cases here with reactions to vape products with some of our youth and that have required medical attention. We're not sure yet what was in the vape; we have to wait for lab results, but it goes back to vape products being a danger to our youth," Collie said.
Collie said these trends are concerning for the community.
"The first thing we think of when you talk fentanyl is death. That's for officers, that's for, you know, the general public ... when you talk fentanyl in a general setting, public wise, it's death," Collie said.
The combination of addictive vapes and the dangers of fentanyl concerns Collie not only as a member of law enforcement but also as a member of the community.
"Our youth are at risk. We have people specifically targeting our youth for money, to make money ... one death is too many," Collie said. "It's our society ... our future and we've got to protect them."
While residents and parents may be alarmed, Collie encourages people not to panic. Instead, he said the community should use these concerns to create a plan to protect this from happening to children.
"We (law enforcement) are here to try to prevent this ... reach out to agencies and see what advice we have and try to start putting a plan together to approach it in a calm way to be able to get through to the child," Collie said. "We want people to start having those conversations right away with their kids. Don't wait for the first death related to this ... Try to get those conversations started. Let's prevent those deaths."
When a community lives in fear, Law Enforcement gets a free hand.
