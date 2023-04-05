Vaping Teens (copy)

Recent cases in Georgia, Alabama and New York have children going to the hospital after using fentanyl laced vapes. Officials are concerned the trend may make its way to the St. Joseph area. 

On top of concerns about rising drug overdose deaths in teens, local officials are expressing worries about vapes laced with dangerous drugs eventually making their way to the area.

One of the first recorded cases of fentanyl found and used in vapes was in September 2019 in San Diego by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Other similar incidents have been reported in New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania. 

