Organ transplants slowed down for a time due to COVID-19, but now they have started back up in record numbers.
"Since then (April), our operations for Midwest Transplant Network have been pretty standard, and in fact, the last 100 days we've had record-setting numbers of organ donors and organs transplanted," Midwest Transplant Chief Operations Officer Lori Markham said.
Markham said the most important thing has been making sure people get tested for COVID-19 before receiving a transplant. As of now, organs can't be taken from or received by someone who is COVID-19 positive.
"Right now, today, if patient is COVID positive (or) we're highly suspicious of having COVID, they are not eligible to donate organs or tissues," Markham said. 'And again, I think it's just because we're learning about the virus and we don't know a lot about it."
Transplant operations were for a time deemed elective surgeries and stopped, so resuming them has been important for those needing them.
Chris Gerken, 41, lives in Helena just outside of St. Joseph. He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was in eighth grade and then was found to have primary sclerosing cholangitis, which caused him to have to go on the list for a liver transplant.
After being on the list in Omaha at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he received a donation late this spring, but after a blood clot the liver, which came from a living donor, failed and caused him to be in the hospital for 14 days waiting for another transplant and feeling really sick.
Gereken then received a cadaver organ in June and was in the hospital for 30 days before going home. He said the ability to have the transplant done gave him a new perspective on life.
Gerken said that having the procedure during COVID-19 was tough not having visitors at the hospital, but during the recovery he has been able to be with his family.
"It got a little dark in the hospital. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, I couldn't see any of my family, I couldn't have any visitors," Gerken said. "That that is one of the silver linings to all this is I've had a lot of time to be able to spend with my family and see moments that I would have never been able to see before."
In the case of 20 year-old Savannah resident Kelsey Speer, COVID-19 has slowed down the transplant process. She currently is in a St. Louis hospital at the top of the list awaiting a double-lung transplant.
Speer was diagnosed in May with Lung QT Syndrome, which caused her heart to enlarge and come close to failing. After being put on a vasodilator, she felt fine and results were looking good until July 8, when she had a blackout. Now the only option is a double-lung transplant that would have her in a coma for two to three days and has high risks. Speer also now has to wait for lungs to be tested for COVID-19 before they are able to be used for a transplant.
"They have to test every lung to see if it's been exposed or has COVID or has any issues, so it's taking longer for me," Speer said.
She said she is trying to stay positive and wait for her name to be called.
"Last night, I actually had a breakdown because I've just been holding all my stuff in. I'm not a person who shows emotions," Speer said. It's a big tragedy, it's hard, but what else can I do? It's saving my life, so yeah I'm gonna do it."
Others interviewed who had transplants or are on a waiting list all shared the same message: It's important for people to donate, and they are very thankful for all donors.