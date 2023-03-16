Community Conversation: Kristina Hannon, Family Guidance Center
Video play button

Family Guidance Center’s new behavioral health urgent care center will open its doors in less than a month, and FGC officials are emphasizing the clinic’s accessibility and acceptance.

Co-CEO Kristina Hannon noted that this has been the culmination of a two-year process in response to the overwhelming need for mental health care in Northwest Missouri. The walk-in clinic will be available for all ages with a wide range of behavioral conditions.

