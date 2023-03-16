Charles Christian sits down with Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of Family Guidance Center, about the opening of the new walk-in Urgent Behavioral Care Center happening April 3rd. The grand opening event is March 31st. | Read more: https://newspressnow.com
The Family Guidance Center is opening a behavioral health urgent care location in St. Joseph in 2023. It is located at 4906 Frederick Ave.
Family Guidance Center’s new behavioral health urgent care center will open its doors in less than a month, and FGC officials are emphasizing the clinic’s accessibility and acceptance.
Co-CEO Kristina Hannon noted that this has been the culmination of a two-year process in response to the overwhelming need for mental health care in Northwest Missouri. The walk-in clinic will be available for all ages with a wide range of behavioral conditions.
“It is a true urgent care clinic. You do not have to be in crisis to walk in ... If you’re experiencing depression, anxiety, you’re concerned your child may have ADHD ... you’re struggling with substance abuse — anything — just walk in through our doors,” Hannon said.
Those who do walk in will have access to a psychiatrist, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, case workers and nurses. The clinic will provide assessment, treatment and referrals as needed, to make sure patients get the care that works best for their situation, she said.
A unique thing about the clinic, according to Hannon, is that it can provide care regardless of income.
“We will take anybody who presents,” she said. This includes those with no insurance, private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare.
“Whatever your insurance status is, that does not dictate the care that you receive,” she said. This includes those who are unable to pay for care at the clinic.
The “turnaround time” for a typical initial visit to the clinic, according to Hannon, will likely be an hour to an hour and a half. After the evaluation visit, the staff will be able to refer the patient either to care within the clinic or to network with other mental health resources in the community.
Hannon noted that networking is essential to the care this clinic will provide. She also said that a key characteristic of St. Joseph health and non-profit communities is the way they network together to provide for the needs of the people of St. Joseph. This mindset will continue through referrals for patients to places like Mosaic, the Center, Northwest Health Services and others.
She added, “This is not about Family Guidance Center becoming a solo provider.”
In addition to the two years of work and planning by Hannon and her staff, the resources for this clinic come from initiatives that both Gov. Mike Parson and state legislators in Missouri have championed the idea that one of these centers be created in every city where there is a Highway Patrol headquarters. St. Joseph is one of those cities and is centrally located for the many needs of nearby rural communities.
The community grand opening event will take place on Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m. Like the clinic itself, which will open officially on April 3, it is a walk-in event. Its hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday through Friday. Hannon added that the goal is to first move to a six-day model (Monday through Saturday), and then eventually to a seven-day-per-week model, which will allow the clinic to meet more community needs.
Lastly, Hannon noted that although there is enough staff to open the new clinic, Family Guidance Center still has a wide array of staffing needs. Currently, there are 37 openings for staff at all levels of education. She also added that even though the Center is excited about the opening of the clinic, the needs of the community cause them to always be thinking ahead to the next project.
For them, she said, it is an Adolescent Substance Abuse Treatment Program. This program will seek to address the rising opioid crisis among children and teens in our community. For more information about Family Guidance Center, the new clinic or other areas where FGC can be of service, visit www.fgcnow.org.
