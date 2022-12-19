Ron Fisher, right, receives his COVID-19 booster and flu shots from Missouri Western State University nursing student Ashley Irwin in this file photo from an October vaccine clinic at Civic Arena. Viral numbers are expected to uptick in coming weeks with holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's in quick succession, said Holly Leslie, St. Joseph Health Department's clinic supervisor.
Multiple COVID-19 variants are drawing concern as holidays approach around the U.S., and Buchanan County is no exception.
The issue isn’t at the level it was during the height of the pandemic, but the prospect of four omicron subvariants could pose a risk with holidays a few days out.
Numbers in Buchanan County are slightly down from previous weeks. Buchanan County as of Friday was seeing just over 22 new cases a day over the past two weeks, as opposed to the week prior when the 14-day average was over 25, according to the health department's most recent reports.
But Buchanan County Clinic Supervisor Holly Leslie says the subvariants are drawing extra attention because of their resilience.
“The goal is to invade a host and survive for as long as it can, so it continually adapts so they can best do that. And so it starts to learn from the way that our bodies are and starts to learn from the vaccines that we implement.
"We're not sure yet if the vaccines that we already have are going to be the most effective way to treat them. It's not that we're going to be at a loss, it's just part of science is continually growing," Leslie said.
It's important to keep in mind that the vaccine's goal is to decrease the severity of COVID for people, not eradicate it completely, Leslie said.
There were 18 people hospitalized with the virus Monday at Mosaic Life Care, Mosaic public relations expert Joey Austin said.
That's evidence that many people who are contracting the virus are getting milder cases than in the past, Leslie said.
"There was a time in which, you know, having COVID was a really good indicator you were going to need hospitalized," she said. "I remember back in 2020 when all of this first started it, it felt like a very heavy thing to be diagnosed with COVID, regardless of what age you were, regardless of immunocompromisation, and it felt like it was a very serious thing. And it is still a very serious thing, but it's a more manageable thing now."
Leslie expects viral numbers to see an uptick in coming weeks with holidays like Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve in quick succession.
"If I was to go to my families for Christmas and somebody at my family's gathering had COVID — maybe was asymptomatic, maybe they weren't — then I could have potentially gotten it," she said. "And then, when I go to my New Year's Eve party, there's a very good chance that I either have it and I'm not aware of it yet, or maybe I do have it and I'm writing it off as something else."
