October Marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

About one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, but steps can be taken to keep it from becoming a killer.
“All the breast cancer experts ... recommend annual screening mammograms start at age 40,” said Dr. Onalisa Windblad, a radiologist at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. “Sometimes this is even earlier if women are high risk, but it definitely by age 40.”
Screening mammography first became widely utilized in the 1980s, Windblad said.
“Since then, we have seen a 40% reduction in breast cancer,” she said.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and at this time of year medical experts as well as women's organizations work especially hard to raise awareness of the disease and the ways to catch it early.
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. Risk factors can include the genetic mutations BRCA1 and BRCA2, having dense breasts and previous family history.
“Women that have a family history of ovarian cancer or things of that nature actually have a higher risk of breast cancer,” Windblad said. “It’s also harder to find on a mammogram when a woman has increased breast density.”
Windblad recommends additional supplemental screening exams such as an ultrasound or MRI in those cases.
Home self-checks can help identify a potential cancerous area as well.
“A woman should be comfortable and know what to recognize, such as a palpable lump,” Windblad said. “Other things to look for are local pain or nipple discharge or skin changes. Anything new would require additional imaging for a patient.”
While it is more rare for men to develop breast cancer, it can happen and normally is detected in a later stage because they usually getting annual exams like women. But men should still look for similar signs like pain and lumps.
In St. Joseph, the Social Welfare Board, located at Patee Market at 904 S. 10th St., offers various screening services for women who may have difficulty otherwise affording them.
“We offer annual exams that include clinical breast exams, referrals for mammograms, breast ultrasound and biopsy if necessary,” Executive Director Linda Judah said. “Right now we are running about 70% capacity, so we definitely have room to see more patients.”
The clinic accepts multiple insurances but can provide financial help based on a salary scale if someone is needing financial assistance.
“We leverage funding through Show Me Healthy Women for the cost of mammograms and through services like Paint the Parkway Pink,” Judah said. “We provide education.”
Appointments can be made in person, but with COVID-19 Judah recommends making one over the phone by calling 816-344-5233.
Women can reduce eat a healthy diet, limit alcohol consumption and exercise regularly in order to reduce their risk. There is no true prevention for breast cancer, but recognizing it when it’s small and treatable can go a long way.