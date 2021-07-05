A survey by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living indicates that only one-quarter of nursing homes are confident they will make it through the next year.
The survey found most nursing homes are working at a loss of revenue. The two associations represent more than 14,000 nursing homes, assisted-living communities and other long-term care facilities around the country.
The survey found that half of the nursing homes had to make cuts with the top three expenses being additional pay for staff, hiring additional staff and personal protective equipment.
In 2021 84% of nursing homes said they are losing revenue due to fewer post-acute patients coming from hospitals.
Blair Shock, Clinton County Health Department administrator, saw several COVID-19 outbreaks occur in nursing homes and said that he knows the last year has been tough on long-term care facilities as they had to afford staffing, PPE and various other COVID-19 supplies. But he said it is essential for rural communities to have these homes close by and in their community.
"Having quality long-term care facilities close to home is of the utmost importance, and ... it scares me a little bit thinking that we could be losing a large number of these long-term care facilities,"
Shock also said nursing homes struggle with staffing due to the nature of the pay and he is worried that could be another factor in their demise.
"It's very difficult, unrewarding work that typically doesn't pay very well in the health-care industry, and there are plenty of other health-care jobs that have a tendency to pay better than long-term care," Shock said. "On top of that, you have the psychological toll and trauma associated with these residents who are now isolated from their families and can't have visitors and ultimately getting sick and dying under your care."
