Elder Guide — a service that provides people with information regarding nursing home statistics — ranked seven nursing homes in St. Joseph and the overall rating was a C.
In a breakdown of categories, Elder Guide gave St. Joseph a B+ for facility inspections, a B- for long-term care, a B- for nurse quality and a B- for short-term care.
"These nursing homes generally do not have any severe deficiencies which are associated with endangerment of species," the website said.
While the seven nursing homes level out at as a C Living Community of St. Joseph received the highest rating with a B+ rating while Abbey Woods Center for Rehabilitation and Healing received an F rating.
Abbey Woods has been under new management since June of 2019 and are now owned by SRZ management. Spokesperson Jen Ryan said when they acquired the building they saw potential and that the staff cared, but it takes a couple of years to improve ratings within the facility.
"When we acquire a facility, we take a hard look at the status of the building currently and where we can really dig in to improve and where we need to add additional resources," Ryan said. "We integrate our regional team to provide a lot of support to the facility, and really start honing in on what needs to be firmed up."
Abbey Woods is listed by the Elder Guide to be a "very poor facility", although the website lists a strong inspection score as one of the strong points.
In long term care quality, short term care quality and nursing, Abbey Woods received an F.
"We found that this facility had 4.47 hospitalizations per 1,000 long-term resident days, which is more than twice the national average," the website said.
Abbey woods provided 2.9 hours of nursing care on a daily basis.
Living Community of St. Joseph received a B+ rating which is at the top. They received an A+ rating for Short Term Care Quality, a B+ rating for Nurse Quality and a C for Long Term Care Facility.
"We found that it performed as well as just about any facility in Missouri in this area with 71.7 percent of its residents returning home, " the website said. "Unfortunately, at most nursing homes, fewer than half of their short-stay residents are able to return home."