Northwest Health Services unveiled its new clinic location in the North End with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
“We are seeing patients for their medical check-ups, doing primary care. We can also do X-rays at this location, which is a big deal. Then they can hop over next door and get their prescriptions filled at the pharmacy,” said Corey Myers, lead of marketing for Northwest Health.
The new building, located at 1000 Fifth Ave., will be connected to a brand new drive-thru pharmacy. Sarah Phillips, director of pharmacy for Northwest Health Services, said that the new addition will make visits easier for patients.
“Having it next to our medical building is really convenient for patients so they can get their medical care and then come on over and get pharmacy services all in one trip,” Phillips said. “All in one location makes it more convenient transportation-wise.”
Myers also said the new location’s parking lot will be more beneficial for patients on a day-to-day basis in terms of space.
The clinic and pharmacy will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays but will close between 1 and 2 p.m. for a lunch break.
The pharmacy will be available for use for all residents in the community, not just Northwest Health Service patients.
Besides medical care and pharmacy, Northwest Health Services also offers dental care and mental health counseling along with a sliding pay scale based on income. The agency accepts Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance from patients.
