Northwest Health Services Prevention Specialist Janet Miller demonstrates how to take an HIV screening last week at Northwest Health's Family Medical Associates location. Using preventative measures like a preexposure prophylaxis are around 97% effective in preventing HIV transmission, Miller said.
Northwest Health Services Prevention Specialist Janet Miller demonstrates how to take an HIV screening last week at Northwest Health's Family Medical Associates location. Using preventative measures like a preexposure prophylaxis are around 97% effective in preventing HIV transmission, Miller said.
Northwest Health Services is increasing efforts to prevent new cases of HIV, including its recently started partnership with the Tiger's Den to provide condoms and educational resources at the bar.
Free condoms and educational resources also are available at Northwest Health and other locations are in the works, Northwest Health Services Prevention Specialist Janet Miller said.
The Department of Health and Human Service's goal is to reduce new cases in the U.S. by 75% in 2025 and 90% by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Once people reach their mid-teens they should be getting tested regularly, but there still can be an issue with public perception, Miller said.
"People think, well, if they're going to get screened for HIV then they're doing something they shouldn't be doing and that's not the case," she said. "You know, that that's certainly not the case, and it's just, like I said, a responsible thing to do."
If someone receives a positive diagnosis, there still are options. It is a major decision, but medication is available that can suppress the virus to a level that is not transmittable, Miller said.
"That's a lot to process," she said. "That's a life-changing diagnosis, but it's very manageable and I had a patient recently that said it isn't any different than managing diabetes. You've got to take your medication. She got to see your doctor. You got to, you know, adhere to all the medical advice and then it's manageable."
Even when a person's test is negative, there still are additional options available to reduce the risk of HIV, like taking a preexposure prophylaxis pill, which is about 97%to 99% effective in preventing HIV, Miller said.
"That can be a huge part of ending the HIV epidemic if people are protected so that the virus cannot be transmitted to them even through sex," she said.
People interested in setting up an HIV test can contact Miller at 816-261-9720, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.