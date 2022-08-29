Fire helmet and gloves

Protective gear that department workers wear when going to a fire call.

 By Riley Funk News-Press NOW

A Missouri health group is starting a benefits program to help firefighters struggling with cancer.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool aims to assist firefighters in managing the burdens and financial challenges associated with health issues.

