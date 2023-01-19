Deborah Borchers reviewing welfare board statistics

Incoming Executive Director Deborah Borchers, right, of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board, reviews 2021-22 clinic statistics Thursday with Clinic Supervisor Victoria Masucci. Borchers takes over as executive director Monday after spending the past decade working at the welfare board.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County's Social Welfare Board will open a new chapter Monday with an experienced employee taking over as executive director. 

Deborah Borchers has spent the last decade with the social welfare board, which is the oldest free clinic in the U.S. She expects that experience to play a valuable role.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

