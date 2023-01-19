Incoming Executive Director Deborah Borchers, right, of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board, reviews 2021-22 clinic statistics Thursday with Clinic Supervisor Victoria Masucci. Borchers takes over as executive director Monday after spending the past decade working at the welfare board.
Buchanan County's Social Welfare Board will open a new chapter Monday with an experienced employee taking over as executive director.
Deborah Borchers has spent the last decade with the social welfare board, which is the oldest free clinic in the U.S. She expects that experience to play a valuable role.
"That gives me a little bit of a step up because ... I know the history," she said. "I have several people who have been here for a long time, so they know that history, too. So, you know that my plan is just, you know, kind of just to protect the organization and just keep going forward and provide quality care."
Borchers' personal history extends beyond her time at the social welfare board. Her professional career also includes time working at the county level, which Borchers says helps her bring a unique perspective.
"I worked in government for several years," she said. "I've done work (in the) private sector, so I've kind of seen both sides, and now I've been not-for-profit. So, I feel like I've, kind of, hit all three marks, and it allows you to sometimes view things with a different lens."
Having worked at all three levels, she understands where to look depending on her question or what assistance she needs. Even if she might not know who to ask for a specific answer, it's usually possible to find someone who knows where to look, Borchers said.
"It's getting a hold of the person that can answer the questions; sometimes you have to work two or three or four people to get to that point," she said. "I don't know so many of the people at those levels, you know, like at government level now — I guess a lot of those people have moved on — but at least I know where to go to start asking those questions."
The executive director position is a unique opportunity for Borchers. In past jobs, she hasn't been directly interacting with people in need, so being able to provide assistance in an increased role is something she looks forward to, Borchers said.
