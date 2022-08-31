St. Joseph resident Mary Cornett boxes with a heavy bag Wednesday afternoon at Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease. Regular exercise helps decrease the effects of the disease, said Stephanie Stewart, executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.
Parkinson's disease is a growing issue in America, but experimental work is being done to treat the issue.
Research from Johns Hopkins University shows there may be an antibody that counteracts the protein in the brain that causes Parkinson's.
If it proves effective, the new methods could hold major implications for those who struggle with the disease every day, said Stephanie Stewart, executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s disease.
But just as much as the potency is of interest, accessibility and cost also have to be taken into consideration for how feasible the antibodies become as a solution.
"Oftentimes, we have medications that may be better for them, but they can't access them because they're too expensive right now," Stewart said. "And Medicare or their primary care insurance is not going to cover that kind of medication because it is so expensive."
Another way to decrease the effects of Parkinson's is through exercise. That's why it's important that people stay active as they get older, Stewart said.
"That's really why we're here," she said. "That's why we started what we have, is because we know that people with Parkinson's, if they exercise consistently 150 minutes a week, then their lives are going to be much, much better. Their symptoms are much, much decreased compared to if they just sit at home on the couch."
St. Joseph resident Mary Cornett has been participating in boxing classes at the Parkinson's center for close to two years. For her, physical activity feels easier after she's been doing it a little while, Cornett said.
"I do much better after I've been at boxing," she said. "In other words, I leave here more active than when I came in."
The issue is gaining traction as the disease becomes increasingly common. There are an estimated 8.5 million people worldwide living with Parkinson's, double how many there were 25 years ago, according to an article published in June by the World Health Organization. It also is the listed cause of 329,000 deaths annually, which also is double what it was less than 25 years ago, according to the WHO.
Seeing such an extreme escalation is concerning and demonstrates the need for proper measures, Stewart said.
"Parkinson's, kind of, flies a little bit under the radar," she said. "If you know someone who has Parkinson's, you probably have the tremor in your mind when you're thinking about it. But there are a lot more people out there with Parkinson's that we don't even know about yet."
The Parkinson's center has an event planned for Oct. 7 at its East Hills Shopping Center location where medical professionals will assess people living with Parkinson's patients, along with another event Oct. 14 at Missouri Western State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.