Mary Cornett boxing at Freudenthal

St. Joseph resident Mary Cornett boxes with a heavy bag Wednesday afternoon at Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease. Regular exercise helps decrease the effects of the disease, said Stephanie Stewart, executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Parkinson's disease is a growing issue in America, but experimental work is being done to treat the issue.

Research from Johns Hopkins University shows there may be an antibody that counteracts the protein in the brain that causes Parkinson's.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.