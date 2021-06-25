A new multi-million-dollar cancer center is set to open its doors next spring at Mosaic Life Care.
The first of two phases of the center will cost close to $22 million and will include a state-of-the-art facility in line with Mosaic’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The hope is to have the center open in March 2022.
“This is intended to be a destination cancer center that draws from dozens of counties all around us, it is going to have a ‘wow’ factor when you walk in that you’re going to know that you’re at a world-class cancer center that is affiliated with Mayo Clinic care network,” Mosaic Life Care Chief Executive Dr. Mark Laney said.
The new cancer center is designed to increase patient flow, offering a better alternative to the crowded current cancer center.
“The current space is very cramped and we just don’t have the room to provide the experience that our Mosaic cancer patients deserve,” Laney said. “This is going to be a huge upgrade for us.”
The new addition will be next to the current cancer center, and construction is well underway. Laney said it will be a huge improvement to the hospital as a whole, and the doctors and staff are extremely excited.
“We’re not sending very many patients away because we do have a really strong service line. However, our current setup is such that it’s very crowded, the waiting room is crowded, the flow of patients is a bit slow,” Laney said.
Mosaic is continuing its partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The St. Joseph health system was the fourth hospital to partner with Mayo.
“It’s been (the Mayo Clinic) one of the best partnerships we’ve ever had, it’s totally been a win-win,” Laney said. “ We do 12 to 15 consults where we send digital information about patients, and as for recommendation, we probably send five to 10 patients a year actually to Rochester for an in-person consultation or for treatment.”
