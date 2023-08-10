New Missouri law aims to cut cancer exam costs
A new law in Missouri will require health insurance companies to cover diagnostic breast imaging for patients.

Diagnostic breast imaging takes place after the initial screening when doctors want to follow up with a symptom detected in an exam.

