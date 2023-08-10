A new law in Missouri will require health insurance companies to cover diagnostic breast imaging for patients.
Diagnostic breast imaging takes place after the initial screening when doctors want to follow up with a symptom detected in an exam.
While Missouri already requires insurance providers to pay for initial screenings under most circumstances, it can cost a patient up to $1,000 out of pocket for the additional follow-up appointments.
The financial burden is a key reason why some young adults don’t take part in the follow-up appointment. Local officials like state Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, who helped push this legislation, believe it will catch cancer earlier and ultimately save lives.
“This law will ensure that we can catch cancer at an earlier stage and that is exactly what we want,” Shields said. “This year alone, we’ll have 8,700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in our state, and over 500 of those will pass away this year, and that’s 500 too many. If treated early, it is absolutely a cancer you can survive.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women each year.
Shields is relieved there is now one less hurdle standing in the way of detection, but she wants to see all women across the country have this level of access through their insurance.
“We believe if this is passed in all 50 states, it will save $26 billion in health care costs to fight breast cancer and to make sure that women live.”
