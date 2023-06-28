For residents looking for help navigating insurance, accessing food or finding employment, a new resource center is here to help.
The Healthy Blue Community Welcome Center opened its doors Wednesday at 3831A Frederick Drive with the goal of providing support services regarding the social drivers of health, like transportation, food, housing and more.
Healthy Blue reopened after a hiatus during COVID-19. The facility is more than a walk-in insurance resource, although Healthy Blue President Jeff Davis says this is one of the services provided.
Davis and the staff at Healthy Blue hope the facility also provides its St. Joseph partners with a welcoming place where organizations can meet and network.
The insurance assistance will prove especially useful given that many are now having to recertify or renew their managed care after the COVID-19 emergency extensions were officially halted by the federal government.
Davis noted that in addition to providing a space and to answering challenging Medicare and Medicaid questions, the new center also hopes to take a holistic approach to health.
“Social drivers of health are such an impact on the members we serve,” Davis said.
These social drivers include food, housing and employment. The center hopes to assist clients in these areas by partnering with nonprofits throughout the community.
This holistic center is one of only four of its kind in Missouri. Mayor John Josendale, who spoke at the ribbon-cutting, said that St. Joseph is fortunate to have a place that cares about the wide range of community’s needs.
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack said he hopes to promote the opening of such resources throughout the state of Missouri, and that Healthy Blue in St. Joseph demonstrates that the city is part of a larger family of communities throughout the area that can all benefit from the accessibility provided by the center.
The ribbon-cutting was preceded by a special presentation by the Chamber of Commerce, celebrating the services the center will provide to those who struggle with the complicated questions that arise from insurance needs and insurance costs. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Healthy Blue presented a $1,000 grant to MidCity Excellence, a nonprofit that provides support for at-risk youth in the community. The drum line from MidCity Excellence, called St. Joe Stixx, performed after the ribbon-cutting and during the serving of food from a local barbecue truck.
Davis and other staff members stated that, although their primary customers are affiliated with Blue Cross, all citizens can come in a receive guidance and assistance at the center.
