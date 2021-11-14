New detox recovery center opening in St. Joseph

A new detox center is set to open in St. Joseph.
DeNovo Recovery opened its doors for a tour Friday, and its leaders shared some goals for the new facility.
"We're trying to help anyone that struggles with substance use disorder, and if for some reason we can't help a certain individual, we're going to get them to the right resources that can," CEO Austin Barnes said. "Our mission here is to help those individuals that are struggling with mental health and substance use disorders."
Barnes started DeNovo Recovery this year based on processes used in his journey with addiction.
The phones for the center will be up and running Monday to accept patients. DeNovo has space for 16 patients, with rooms separated for males and females.
"The first thing to do is to reach out, and usually that's the hardest thing for people to do is to make that initial contact," Barnes said. "Fortunately, here we have a lot of our staff, including myself, (who) are in recovery. And so we can empathize with those individuals and understand where they're coming from and be able to talk to them and get them the help that they need."
Last week, DeNovo's leaders held a grand opening with local physicians, care groups and other recovery centers invited to get to know each other and how they can work as a community.
"We want to make sure that we're partnering with the community providers that can help those individuals and get them connected with resources if for some reason we can't help them," Barnes said. "At the end of the day, it goes back to helping the people out and helping clients get the help that they need. And so working together as a community, I think, is huge. We tried to look at it not from a competitor standpoint, but rather how can we all come together and help people out."
DeNovo can be reached at 816-689-0691.
