Children 6 months to 5 years of age now can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Joseph.
The announcement comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization last week of the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for children down to 6 months of age. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the only two recommended vaccines for young children.
Holly Leslie, the clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department, said the local clinic currently only has the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for both children and adults. She said the only difference between the vaccine for children under 5 versus adults is the dosage amount.
“The amount that we’re giving the younger kids is a lesser amount,” Leslie said. “It’s more diluted and it’s less strong, because their immune systems are less developed. It’s the same kind of chemical process, it’s the same kind of immune system but just a lesser amount.”
Leslie said the side effects for kids and adults are relatively the same.
“You run the risk for fever, fatigue and general drowsiness,” Leslie said. “Typically, during the trials, it was tolerated very well and there were really no reports of any major side effects or issues.”
The childhood vaccines were made available to the health department first, with plans for pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens, to receive them eventually, Leslie said.
The St. Joseph Health Department received the vaccine Wednesday, a day after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for its use in young children. As of Thursday, staff had not given any childhood doses yet but officials are anticipating interest.
According to Missouri DHSS, “the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized to be given to children ages 6 months-4 years in three doses, with a three-week interval between the first two doses, followed by a third dose at least eight weeks after the second dose.”
The Moderna vaccine is authorized for children 6 months to 5 years in two doses with 28 days between shots, DHHS said.
The St. Joseph Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccine for 6-month-olds through adulthood on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department is open from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.
Leslie said in Buchanan County alone, 38.29% of the population is fully vaccinated and 44.13% of residents have received at least one dose.
There were 110 COVID-19 cases reported in Buchanan County last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.