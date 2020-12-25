A local doctor has come up with an app that allows hurt patients to have direct contact with a physician in their area through a phone.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brett Miller came up with the app, called the Hurt!, when telemedicine regulations decreased due to COVID-19.
Miller said the app allows injured patients the opportunity to directly contact and talk to orthopedic doctors and set up a plan for being treated. He said this can make the process more efficient and save people unnecessary costs like going to the emergency room.
“The thing about the Hurt! app is the machine or the program ... doesn’t replace the human and when you connect with the Hurt! App, you are actually messaging and talking to a human being on the other side,” Miller said.
Miller practices orthopedic medicine at the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in St. Joseph and said he has stayed in the area because it is home to him.
“You don’t realize how awesome the Midwest is until you get in a situation like COVID-19 and how everyone in our area comes together to help each other out instead of the craziness that happens on the coast,” Miller said.
Miller said he believes that telemedicine such as the Hurt! app will continue to pave the way for the future of health care.
“Everyone has a great idea, but the amount of work and time and money to execute this is actually monumental and so it takes a team, and we’ve built that team and that’s the exciting part,” Miller said.
Miller said the goal is to get people access to care.
“I want all of our professionals in all of our specialties to have that sort of approach to taking care of people,” he said. “It doesn’t always have to go to generate an office visit, to generate a bill, to generate an encounter, sometimes you can just give advice, it doesn’t always need to be for a monetary reason.”
Hurt! is available on the app store, and a relaunch of the Hurt app’s website will be available for viewing Jan. 11.