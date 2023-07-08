New Alzheimer's treatment garners major expectations
The recent approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is expected to have major effects locally as well as nationally.

The Food and Drug Administration announced a decision Thursday to approve Leqembi for the treatment of adults with the disease. Leqembi is the first medication of its kind approved to “reduce amyloid plaques that form in the brain,” according to the FDA.

