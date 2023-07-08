The recent approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is expected to have major effects locally as well as nationally.
The Food and Drug Administration announced a decision Thursday to approve Leqembi for the treatment of adults with the disease. Leqembi is the first medication of its kind approved to “reduce amyloid plaques that form in the brain,” according to the FDA.
Close to 7 million Americans, including 120,000 Missourians, are living with Alzheimer’s.
The possibility of slowing the disease even for a few months is monumental, said Program Director Prisca Mendez-Asaro of the Alzheimer Association’s Heart of America Chapter.
“It’s one thing, right, to say, ‘Hey, take this drug. It’s going to make you feel better.’ Oh, OK,” she said. “But to say, ‘Take this medicine and it’s going to improve or extend your quality of life, to engage and remember those that you love for an average of six months,’ I mean, that is — that’s huge.”
Leqembi costs about $26,000 a year but can be covered by Medicare, and hopefully, the price will begin dropping after generic versions can be released, Mendez-Asaro said.
The drug is a hotly discussed topic because of the devastating effect Alzheimer’s has on families as well as the individuals who actually have it, Home Instead Client Care Coordinator Deanna Utz said. It carries added significance for Utz since her mother struggles with aphasia, which is one common aspect of Alzheimer’s.
“What’s happened to her is tragic,” Utz said. “Obviously it’s too late for her (to stop this) but she’s worried about future generations.”
While rare, listed side effects of the drug include the possibility of brain swelling and brain bleeding. That accentuates the need for patients to take time and talk with their doctors about the effects, Mendez-Asaro said.
“I don’t see anything that is making me fearful of it that would make me not take the medication myself or for my spouse or for any of my siblings or anyone in my family, really,” she said. “The important thing is ... you’re able to have a conversation with your physician. He is able to provide you with the options of care, and they will be educating folks with the side effects and this sort of thing and (them) monitoring closely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.