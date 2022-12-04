This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer’s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. Abnormal collections of the tau protein accumulate and form tangles, blue, within neurons, harming synaptic communication between nerve cells. An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 — and the next question is how much difference that might make in people’s lives. Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared to work, a badly needed bright spot after repeated disappointments in the quest for better Alzheimer’s treatments.
This 2003 photo shows a closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease, on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.
Data for an experimental drug for people in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease shows the drug can delay patients’ conditions from worsening over an 18-month study.
Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen announced on Tuesday the results of the study of nearly 1,800 people during an Alzheimer’s meeting in San Francisco. The study was also published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Lecanemab recipients were 31% less likely to advance to the next stage of Alzheimer’s disease compared to those taking the placebo. Researchers measured cognition and function to determine there was about a five-month delay during the 18-month study.
Breana Tucker, the program director for the Central and Western Kansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, which includes St. Joseph, said this data provides hope.
“It can just give someone more time, more time to participate in their daily life and live independently, maybe more months of recognizing our loved ones than we could have had before this treatment,” Tucker said.
Despite the hope some feel from the results, the study also notes it was associated with adverse events. This includes brain swelling in about 13% of recipients tested. Most were mild or asymptomatic, according to Eisai.
Two deaths have also been reported among lecanemab users who were taking blood-thinning medications for other health problems, according to the Associated Press.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce whether or not it will approve lecanemab under its fast-track program in early January.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will reevaluate a policy it has to limit coverage of the specific class of Alzheimer’s drugs that lecanemab belongs to. The agency said it will change its position if the evidence warrants a shift.
“How the current policy stands, it could be where individuals would have to pay thousands and thousands out of their pocket,” Tucker said.
The Alzheimer’s Association is calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change their policy.
Despite the uncertain regulating future for the Alzheimer’s drug, Tucker said the data is promising.
“This provides so much hope for all, and not only for those living with this disease but their caregivers as well,” Tucker said.
