Alzheimer's Drug

Data for an experimental drug for people in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease shows the drug can delay patients’ conditions from worsening over an 18-month study.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen announced on Tuesday the results of the study of nearly 1,800 people during an Alzheimer’s meeting in San Francisco. The study was also published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

