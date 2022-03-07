Nearly 80% of people have abandoned their New Year’s resolutions by now, many of which involved forming better diet habits.
March makes a perfect time to start over as it is National Nutrition Month. This year’s theme is " A World of Flavors," celebrating different cultures and international dishes, giving people another reason to spice up meals.
“My number one tip is to focus on controlling blood sugar,” said Elizabeth Arensberg, a local nutritionist. “This means when you have breakfast make sure you have a good amount of protein and healthy fats.”
Starting the day off on a good note will set you up for success for the rest of the day and keep energy stabilized, making a blood sugar crash less likely.
“When you have a snack that includes at least two of those macronutrients, this could be a protein and carb or protein and fat,” Arensberg said. "It’s a great way to help avoid the 2 p.m. slump when you feel like taking a nap.”
Some simple snacks include peppers and hummus, carrots, frozen grapes and nuts or beef jerky.
“I’m a big fan of the classic apple and peanut butter,” Arensberg said.
Hydration is Arensberg's biggest tip with it being a leading cause of fatigue, irritability, headaches and slow weight loss.
“If you’re sweating a lot make sure you’re replenishing your electrolytes through either a powder or mineral,” Arensberg said.
At the end of the day, one of the most important tips is finding a balance between what you eat and how much is being consumed each meal.
“If you’re having wine, make sure to pair it with other food so you’re not only consuming alcohol and drinking water before and after,” Arensberg said. “You also can fill your sweet craving but eat other foods to avoid overloading on sweets.”
Gut function plays a large part in overall health and is more common in women over their lifetime.
"We just really tend to forget to slow down when it comes to mealtime,” Arensberg said. “Actually taking a deep breath before you eat, chewing your food and giving yourself a 20- to 30-minute window, you’re less likely to have unwanted effects after eating.”
Common issues that arise after eating too quickly include bloating, cramping and indigestion. Arensberg adds that when the mind is more present it helps your digestive enzymes and regulates the body's functions.
A nutritionist can be helpful For those who have failed at tackling a healthy journey alone or are just looking for expert advice.
“Dieticians are a great option because we’re able to look at the root cause of the issue,” Arensberg said. “Food can be your best friend and we can help find a way for it to relieve your symptoms.”
