Clarksdale residents Roger and Judy Pelletier said they believe Narcan should be sold over the counter. Roger Pelletier said it’s worth it if it saves just one life, and Judy Pelletier said it gives people a lifesaving tool in case of emergencies.
A dose of Narcan sits on a desk. The nasal spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and it will be sold over the counter at retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS next week.
Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW
A dose of Narcan sits on a desk. The nasal spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and it will be sold over the counter at retail pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS next week.
Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW
Clarksdale residents Roger and Judy Pelletier said they believe Narcan should be sold over the counter. Roger Pelletier said it’s worth it if it saves just one life, and Judy Pelletier said it gives people a lifesaving tool in case of emergencies.
An antidote used to reverse the effects of overdoses will be available to purchase over the counter as early as next week at pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.
Emergent BioSolutions, which produces Narcan, announced it will be selling the nasal spray over the counter on Wednesday for $45 to help save lives from opioid overdoses. The medicine can reverse the effects of overdoses from fentanyl, heroin, pain medication and other opioids.
Roger and Judy Pelletier of Clarksdale said they are glad Narcan will be available over the counter. Both have retired from the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. Judy Pelletier was the business manager, and Roger Pelletier was a fire safety inspector.
“We kind of had inklings of things going on with the drugs for a long time,” Judy Pelletier said.
She said the availability of Narcan will improve accessibility in case of emergencies.
“I think it’s a very good thing to have because, sadly to say, even the parents don’t know what their children may be doing and if they have it on hand, at least if something would happen, they would have a lifesaving technique to be able to do,” Judy Pelletier said.
Buchanan County EMS paramedic Andrew King said it remains important to call 911 even after administering Narcan because people can overdose again if it wears off while an opiate is still in their system.
“We would really prefer to take them to the hospital so they can be monitored,” he said. “They can actually go on a longer dose Narcan through an IV that will help carry them through until their body fully metabolizes that substance.”
Roger Pelletier said he doesn’t hear about drug overdoses very often in Clarksdale, but he has heard of incidents from St. Joseph to Cameron. As Narcan becomes widely available, he would like to hear about lessons being taught to administer the medicine.
“I think it should be available,” he said. “The only thing I would think of would be the repercussions of (whether) you have to have any kind of special training, or is it something you read on the box about how to do it.”
Walgreens will have Narcan available to order online on Sept. 5, and it will be in stores nationwide on Sept. 7.
“I think it’s a good idea, and if it saves one life, it’s been worth it the way I look at it, especially with the younger, younger folks,” Roger Pelletier said.
The Buchanan County Opioid Task Force is holding a remembrance event for International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at Felix Street Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.