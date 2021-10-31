When doing their yearly inventory on prescription drugs, distributors at Northwest Health Services made a discovery that will be unpleasant to customers -- price increases on some key medications.
Miranda Phillips, Northwest Health Services pharmacy director, said significant price increases have been seen mostly in the name-brand drugs where there is not a generic option. Phillips said this happens with new drugs where the patent takes a while to expire before a generic option becomes available.
"Diabetic supplies always comes to mind ... rheumatoid arthritis depending on what they're being treated with, immune-modulating drugs can all be pretty expensive," Phillips said. "I would recommend, if they're insured, to try to talk to their insurance company and see if maybe there's a different drug on a different tier."
Phillips said Northwest Health is a 340B provider, which is a pharmacy that has options through the state to be reimbursed for drug costs.
"We're not able to get things (drugs) at times, thank goodness we haven't seen too much of a supply interruption," Phillips said.
Phillips said the price increase could be due to various reasons, but she has seen issues with the supply chain.
"There's been a lot of things going on, especially in the pandemic. It sounds like the drug costs have gone up at about the rate of double inflation rate," Phillips said. "In these times, everybody's looking to try to save some money and do what they can."
