Athletic trainer taping ankles

Alex Thompson, right, the head athletic trainer in Mosaic Life Care's partnership with Missouri Western State University, tapes the ankle of program assistant Michael Meadows Friday at the university. Mosaic has supplied a staff of seven athletic trainers starting this year, nearly doubling the number of athletic trainers available to teams.

Missouri Western State University athletics is strengthening connections with Mosaic Life Care.

All athletic trainers for the school's teams are being provided by Mosaic, and as a result, the number of athletic trainers has increased from four to seven.

