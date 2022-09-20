Home Instead nurse Tara Stevenson works on paperwork Tuesday at the business’s St. Joseph location. More residents have started moving in with their children after retirement, which could increase the focus on home health care services.
“Sandwich generation” families in the U.S. are becoming increasingly common, where people end up caring for their children and aging parents in a home at the same time.
Of people providing care in these situations, 62% don’t know how to ask for help, according to research by home health care service Home Instead.
It’s a difficult position to be in because families often feel they have to provide care, said Deanna Utz, a client care manager with Home Instead’s St. Joseph branch.
“It’s hard because most people do feel obligated to be able to provide good care,” she said. “I think if they felt like they could be cared for well, I think that would raise some of that, you know, some of that anxiety.”
More than half of working caregivers end up missing social events to meet those caretaker responsibilities, according to the study. The nature of care that people undertake can range from cooking and cleaning to monitoring health conditions.
That’s why home health is increasingly important, providing the option for someone else to take older family members to doctor’s appointments or help with errands while other family members are out of the house, Utz said.
“That takes a huge stress load off of the family member,” she said. “So, when they get home in the evening they can just focus on being family, and being with mom and dad.”
In St. Joseph alone, there are several companies dedicated to the issue.
But the stress isn’t just from caring for senior citizens and older generations. More strain only piles on more when families consider the number of pursuits many children are involved in, Utz said.
“There is so much more pressure, nowadays, for parents to have children involved in lots of activities, a lot of activities that take place after school, that take place on weekends,” she said. “Every weekend or evening, you’re having to flip a coin ... ‘Do I go home and spend time with mom and dad or do I go by mom and dad’s house to make sure they’re okay, or do I take my child to this function?’”
