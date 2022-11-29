Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the mpox vaccine in the health department’s fridge to preserve for later use in this August file photo. The World Health Organization recently changed the official name of the virus from monkeypox to mpox.
Efforts are increasing locally to get more people immunized against the illness that this week was renamed from monkeypox to mpox.
The name change was inspired by a desire to reduce stigmas about how people contract the virus and where it comes from, said Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department.
"We don't get it from the monkeys, that's not how we're getting it here," she said. "It is primarily through sexual contact, through any kind of skin-on-skin contact. So by naming it monkeypox gives this idea that people who need the monkeypox vaccine or have monkeypox are in some way gross or dirty."
There were 181 reported cases of the illness in Missouri through Tuesday, ranking it 25th among states for prevalence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No cases have been reported to date in Northwest Missouri.
The St. Joseph Health Department is the only place that offers the vaccine in Northwest Missouri. The department originally waited until multiple people were available to be vaccinated at a time since each vial contains five doses and has to be used within eight hours of being opened, Leslie said.
But now the department is increasing emphasis on providing the vaccine to at-risk people as they are available instead of waiting to have five ready at once, Leslie said.
"It's only recommended for those people who have those risk factors," she said. "There's a potential that they might have been exposed if they're participating in what we consider risky activities, such as sex with multiple partners."
It's expected that the first reports of the virus in Northwest Missouri will come soon with Thanksgiving recently passed and more activities migrating indoors, but the level of concern still is less than during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leslie said.
"During the summer, we had those outdoor parties and those outdoor things," she said. "With those kind of now going indoors, that puts that risk more on the table for a lot of people. So I imagine that there will be an increase in numbers — especially here — since we haven't seen any yet."
