Holly Leslie placing vaccine vial in fridge (copy)

Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department, places a vial of the mpox vaccine in the health department’s fridge to preserve for later use in this August file photo. The World Health Organization recently changed the official name of the virus from monkeypox to mpox.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Efforts are increasing locally to get more people immunized against the illness that this week was renamed from monkeypox to mpox. 

The name change was inspired by a desire to reduce stigmas about how people contract the virus and where it comes from, said Holly Leslie, clinic supervisor at the St. Joseph Health Department.

