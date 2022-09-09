Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Dana Kapp, left, does a general checkup on Nathaniel Wyckoff with the help of his mother, Kristin Wyckoff, Saturday at Peacock Pediatrics. Regular checkups for children are an important way to help spot early signs of possible cancer, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Sarah Sass said.
Survival prospects for children with cancer are improving, with 85% surviving five years or more, according to the American Cancer Society, but concerns remain down the road.
A vast majority of children who had pediatric cancer end up with long-term effects, Peacock Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Sarah Sass said.
"They have to have a lot of hard medications — chemotherapy, radiation, that kind of thing — and that takes a toll on your body," she said. "After a kid has been treated for cancer, you know, there are things that we watch for, for the rest of their life."
Pediatric cancer is the most common cause of death by disease among children. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, aimed at raising awareness of the issue and preventative measures people can take.
Catching the issue early can be difficult because signs are tough to spot, Sass said.
"The symptoms can, kind of, be vague and they're hard to detect for parents," Sass said. "That's why, you know, we want to bring kids in for well visits. And always, if parents have concerns or something seems off or wrong with their child, we want them to bring them in. The symptoms can start off fairly vague, you know, fevers that won't go away, bruising, easy bleeding."
Cancer is when diseased cells grow at an uncontrollable level and spread to other areas of the body, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Cancer growth sometimes can be heightened further with the rate children are growing. That can increase the risk for children but also could mean the cancer is spotted in less time, Sass said.
"Kids are growing rapidly," she said. "A lot of these cancers can be aggressive, so we can usually see symptoms a little bit earlier than something progressing over a year like we would in, maybe, an adult."
Among cancers, the most common for children under 15 are leukemias, or cancers in the blood cells.
Those concerns increase the importance of regular checkups, which are recommended once a year for children, and a few times a year until they reach 3 years old, Sass said.
