Mosaic Life Care CEO has stepped down from his position as leader of the region's biggest health system it was announced Friday afternoon.
It was announced in a news release that Laney would be taking early retirement and Michael Pulido, chief operating officer for Mosaic, will be stepping down as well.
Laney joined Mosaic in 2009. Before coming to St. Joseph, he served for 20 years at Cook Children’s Health Care System, eight of those years as the president of the Cook Children’s Physician Network.
According to the hospital's 2020 tax filing, Laney was paid a reportable compensation of almost $1.4 million. Pulido's income on the same form is listed at about $760,000.
The release said a nationwide search for a permanent CEO will begin immediately and the process will take approximately six to nine months.
Laney led Mosaic Life Care through the first COVID-19 patient into the omicron wave of the pandemic.
The two departures come just a month after Dr. Davin Turner resigned to take a job in Tennessee as CEO of a health facility there. In May 2020, Mosaic Life Care restructured staff in regards to the pandemic when it removed jobs from the non-clinical side of the operation and opened up 100 new positions in inpatient care. This also included the elimination of seven jobs at the vice president level and above. During this time, the hospital also instituted a hiring freeze for non-clinical positions.
Mosaic officials said they would not comment further on the departures of Laney and Pulido, and Board Chair Serena Naylor responded via email that she had no additional comment beyond the release.
