Dr. Davin Turner is stepping down as chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care to take a new role at Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tennessee.
Turner will be taking the position of CEO at the Tennessee hospital. He said he is looking forward to the opportunity to be closer to family members who reside in Tennessee.
Turner will remain at Mosaic until March. Mosaic officials said plans for a search for Turner's replacement will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.