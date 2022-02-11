Patient numbers at Mosaic Urgent Care are on a decline after recording the highest single month of calls last month.
The center has been seeing consistently high numbers since COVID-19 started, but that started to taper off a few weeks ago. The dip provides a slight respite for doctors and nurses, Urgent Care Director and physician Jana Hill said.
“We take the breather when we can get it, and so, we encourage people when the numbers are low, spend time with your family, take your vacations that you need,” she said. “And then, be ready because at any point we may need to rapidly shift into all hands on deck.”
The center usually has a steady stream of flu patients to start the year, but there have been fewer flu cases recently than expected. Part of that could be due to the health precautions residents have already been taking, Hill said.
“Nobody wore a mask three years ago, not very many people,” she said. “The flu virus is not as contagious as COVID, so a mask works fabulously against flu ... People are taking more precautions because of COVID, which has really squashed flu for the last two weeks.”
Even in terms of COVID cases and testing, there have been shifts in how patients come in, Hill said. Instead of seeing a constant stream of patients, they now visit the center in waves, she said.
“When mask mandates change in schools, or quarantine guidelines, we see a large influx of school-age children,” she said. “Then the next week is when we see their family and their extended family, and their friends.”
Hill expects to see the total number of patients increase again as spring approaches, but she attributes that to cyclical injuries and illnesses that the center sees every year.
“In the spring and summer we’ll see a lot more poison ivy, injuries from kids getting out and playing sports — like sprains and strains, and fractures — but those are kind of the normal things that we expect,” she said. “We’re not seeing an increase in any particular, unexpected illnesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.