Mosaic CEO Mike Poore

Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore outlines a partnership with Lifepoint Hospital Rehabilitation Services to offer an inpatient acute care rehabilitation unit at the hospital. Lifepoint will manage the unit but Mosaic will maintain operational and quality control.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Mosaic Life Care will partner with a national provider to operate a new 18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit for patients who have suffered strokes, head injuries or other conditions requiring specialized therapy.

"We're excited about having this in place," said Mike Poore, the chief executive officer of Mosaic. "It's a unit within the hospital that will be able to treat patients after an acute care stay and get them back on their feet."

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.