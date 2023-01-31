Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore outlines a partnership with Lifepoint Hospital Rehabilitation Services to offer an inpatient acute care rehabilitation unit at the hospital. Lifepoint will manage the unit but Mosaic will maintain operational and quality control.
Mosaic Life Care will partner with a national provider to operate a new 18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit for patients who have suffered strokes, head injuries or other conditions requiring specialized therapy.
"We're excited about having this in place," said Mike Poore, the chief executive officer of Mosaic. "It's a unit within the hospital that will be able to treat patients after an acute care stay and get them back on their feet."
Mosaic has reached an agreement with Lifepoint Hospital Rehabilitation Services of Tennessee. The company provides rehabilitation services, such as speech or physical therapy, at more than 1,500 hospitals and long-term care facilities across the country.
"We're excited about the opportunity to partner with Mosaic as we implement programs best tailored to meet the needs of patients in the region," said Rachel Compton, Lifepoint's divisional vice president, in a statement.
Speaking to reporters, Poore said the new unit will fill a gap in care for patients who experienced strokes, accidents or other events that create a need for some kind of specialized rehabilitation care to return home. Many didn't want to go to Kansas City for similar care, Poore said.
"What would happen is they would forgo care or they would be stuck in the hospital longer," Poore said.
The unit will open in July on the third floor of the medical center at 5325 Faraon St. The area, previously used as an overflow unit, is undergoing renovations.
Poore said the partnership with Lifepoint makes sense because of the company's expertise. He said Mosaic will own the unit and Lifepoint will manage it, with rehab experts from the Tennessee company working closely with Mosaic's doctors and nurses. A patient will stay for about 20 days.
"It's pretty specialized," Poore said. "Finding the right people who do this type of care to get people back to their homes, back to their way of life is very important to us. So this will give us really all of the continuum of care."
