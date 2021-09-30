An award given to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph's stroke services team has been earned thanks to the efforts of the wider medical community, those leading the fight said.
The American Heart Association awarded the team with the "Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award," which is a national recognition many medical facilities work toward.
Dr. Sreenadha Davuluri is a neurologist with Mosaic in St. Joseph who leads the stroke team. He said from the time a person sees signs of a stroke, there may be four hours to fix a clot before it is too late.
"It takes a village to do this. Everyone has to be involved and everyone has to be trained," Davuluri said. "Are we meeting the door-to-needle time, door-to-CAT scan time, door-to-CAT scan reading time? The radiologist has to read the images. Not only that, how long does it take to give the TPA clot-busting medicine?"
Davuluri has a team that he and Jonathan Eivins, who trains nurses, have worked hard to create. Davuluri said the team keeps in mind that a person loses two million neurons in the brain every minute there is a lack of oxygen being supplied.
"In my classes, I teach them how to respond and the next steps they're going to be doing with the care so they understand time is brain," Eivins said. "We have to have that time clicking in our brain going, 'We've got to get the treatments so they do what they need to do in the ER, and we get them to CAT scan really quick.'"
This work goes even beyond the hospital doors. So much so, he said he suggests a person contact an ambulance at the first sign of a stroke rather than take the victim for care by personal car. This is because emergency crews can communicate with the hospital and have staff prepared before the patient even gets to the ER.
"We also go to EMS and talk about strokes. They're fully aware of the implications of strokes, so I talk to EMS often," Davuluri said. "The whole medical community is aware of stroke care."
The team has worked hard to achieve the award for treating more than 85% of patients with IV alteplase within 60 minutes of arrival for 24 months. The focus is always on cutting back on that time, Davuluri said.
"If you look worldwide, a stroke is still a big cause of mortality, but in this country, it has come down from the fourth to the fifth leading cause of death and that is because of what we have done nationwide," he said.
Eivins said a quick reaction time when dealing with a stroke also can help people recover more fully.
"Not only is it the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, but it's (a) leading cause of disability ... so that's why we try to get all the treatments and quickness and things together so we can decrease that disability factor," Eivins said.
This award is the highest level of recognition the American Heart Association gives to hospitals participating in a quality improvement registry.
