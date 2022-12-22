Christmas is just a few days away, and staff at Mosaic Life Care Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Family Care are making sure children stay in the holiday spirit.
Mosaic’s pediatric facility has taken on a holiday decorating contest between the physicians, nurses and other staff, transforming the office into a holiday-themed wonderland which includes Who-ville, Elf on the Shelf and Santa's workshop.
“We all were really excited when we first found out we were having the decorating contest,” said Beth Mead, an access representative at Mosaic. “All the access reps are here right behind me with each of our faces on the elves. Everybody in the office kind of had an idea that we went with, which was mainly to spread Christmas cheer throughout the clinic.”
With cases of RSV and the flu rising in the area, medical experts wanted to ensure that sick children maintained good spirits, especially during this time of year.
“We’ve had a lot of sickness,” Mead said. “There’s been a lot of sickness in our area, the hospital's been kind of full and I think anything that maybe makes the kids especially smile a little bit even though they're not feeling good is important this time of year. They love, even the ones that have been really sick, love and look for the Elf on a Shelf when they walk into the clinic.
Staff at Mosaic said they are always working to spread cheer year-round, but this was the first time they decided to do a holiday decorating contest.
“I turned out really great and I think it was a fun thing for us to do,” Mead said. “No matter if the person coming in is 100 years old or just a little baby, everybody seems to love it as soon as they walk in. It instantly brightens the mood and that was our goal.”
