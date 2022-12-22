Staff at Mosaic Pediatrics are spreading holiday cheer

Christmas is just a few days away, and staff at Mosaic Life Care Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Family Care are making sure children stay in the holiday spirit.

Mosaic’s pediatric facility has taken on a holiday decorating contest between the physicians, nurses and other staff, transforming the office into a holiday-themed wonderland which includes Who-ville, Elf on the Shelf and Santa's workshop.

