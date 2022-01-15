Mosaic Life Care is taking extra measures to manage capacity concerns within the hospital as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
The hospital reactivated its Hospital Incident Command System, a system that allows for greater flexibility of resources and caregivers. This system allows resources to be moved around the hospital to expand capacity for monoclonal antibody infusion clinics, urgent care and primary care clinics. This will also include working with the other two Mosaic hospitals in Albany and Maryville to transfer patients and ease staffing pressures.
Staffing shortages continue to be present, as Mosaic Life Care has around 85 caretakers out with COVID-19. The hospital is still conducting all surgeries including elective surgeries, but Mosaic’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Laney said certain services could be paused to provide help to critical areas at some point.
“We can first do more virtual outpatient visits and use that staff in the hospital. Second, we can streamline some services that are not necessarily essential if we were in a really difficult circumstance, but we are not there yet. We have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C, rest assured,” Laney said.
The pandemic and current spike have been a stressor on the hospital caretakers, and Laney said their efforts have been essential. The hospital has tried to provide ways to alleviate some of the stress.
“I am riding on the wave of the goodwill and the courage of all the people that I work with who, despite very stressful circumstances, they’re giving it their all,” Laney said. “We can’t do this forever. It’s been two years ... two years is a very long time. Our census is probably 50 or 60 patients above what we would normally have this time of year, and it weighs on people.”
There are currently 75 COVID-19 patients at Mosaic Life Care with COVID-19, and an additional 10-15 patients that have been in the hospital for longer than 10 days with the virus. COVID-19 patients account for around a third of the total patients.
Laney said supplies for testing are good right now, but they have seen some shortages in antibody infusion treatments. He said the omicron variant has represented a lighter load of severity.
“Omicron is very virulent but not as serious, and we could have more herd immunity by people having no symptoms or cold-like symptoms, and yet they would still gain immunity against the coronavirus,” Laney said.
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., let the Missouri state of emergency expire Dec. 31, something Laney said was a bit too soon, as some of the state of emergency waivers helped reduce barriers to providing care, but he appreciates him being supportive and concerned with St. Joseph.
